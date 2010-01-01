45 Downing is an historic carriage house located in Greenwich Village, New York. The space features spacious ballroom and beautiful garden room with fireplace. High beamed ceilings, stained glass windows, fine art, antique fixtures, and grand pianos create a magical atmosphere for any occasion or shoot.
45 Downing Street, New York, New York 10014, United States
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